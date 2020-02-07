Letters

Vote for performance

more-in

In the interview, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal comes across as a leader confident of a good show on account of his performance in the fields of electricity, water, school and hospitals during the past five years (Feb. 6). The decision of the Aam Aadmi Party to fight the election on the basis of performance, and on a secular plan, is a welcome gesture. While running a non-BJP government by itself is difficult, the ordeal would have been greater in Delhi. The bitter experience with the Centre seems to have made Mr. Kejriwal a seasoned politician. However, his comments that nothing extraordinary happened in the past 70 years in Delhi are unacceptable. Former Chief Minister Sheila Dixit was the architect of changing the face of Delhi with Metro and flyovers.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 1:24:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/vote-for-performance/article30756466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY