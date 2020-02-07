Vote for performance

In the interview, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal comes across as a leader confident of a good show on account of his performance in the fields of electricity, water, school and hospitals during the past five years (Feb. 6). The decision of the Aam Aadmi Party to fight the election on the basis of performance, and on a secular plan, is a welcome gesture. While running a non-BJP government by itself is difficult, the ordeal would have been greater in Delhi. The bitter experience with the Centre seems to have made Mr. Kejriwal a seasoned politician. However, his comments that nothing extraordinary happened in the past 70 years in Delhi are unacceptable. Former Chief Minister Sheila Dixit was the architect of changing the face of Delhi with Metro and flyovers.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai