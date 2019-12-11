As a young voter who had cast his vote in Bombay North in 1962 and got to know Indian politics, I can say with pride that V.K. Krishna Menon is an outstanding leader, probably next to Nehru. Here was a person completely devoted to the nation. As Defence Minister, he built up many institutions. He was the man behind Nehru’s equi-distant foreign policy. As a great orator and a dazzling diplomat nonpareil, he would have ensured India followed a different path.

K. Rajendran,

Chennai