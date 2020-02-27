Visit by Trump

Several questions have been raised from various quarters on the deliverables over U.S. President Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India. But, one must know that not every visit by global political leaders can have big ticket deliverables. Nonetheless, one important question that is often raised is that: are these bilateral visits really needed when leaders hold talks on the sidelines of multilateral global events. As India rolled out a red-carpet welcome to Mr. Trump, which had the added element of a huge rally in Ahmedabad, questions were been raised on the cost of such grandiloquent shows, as the estimated cost of the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera stadium was reportedly anywhere near ₹100 crores. Notwithstanding, New Delhi can take some positives out of Mr. Trump’s visit. Importantly, his visit has provided an opportunity to showcase India’s rich culture and tradition to a powerful leader, and that the country has the puissance to host such larger than life events that reach out to other nations across the globe. Also, diplomats believe that with the existing geopolitical dynamics, soft diplomacy is also required with tough negotiations to handle tricky international situations, and for that bilateral visits such as Mr. Trump’s are vital.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

It is to be understood that Mr. Trump is the President of the oldest and a powerful democracy. As the largest democracy, there is nothing wrong in India welcoming him with some amount of pomp and show, in keeping with our traditions. For India, cordial relations with the U.S. are of utmost importance for its citizens and for the millions of Indians working in the U.S. and for improvements in trade and commerce. If the trends are any indication, Mr. Trump could win a second term in office and developing a good rapport with him will be in the country’s interest. With international equations changing every day and China too willing to stamp its authority in the Indian subcontinent, it is better to be on good terms with a mighty superpower that is more than willing to partner with us. We have come from a stage where Richard Nixon, former U.S. President, used unparliamentary words against our former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to a position where the U.S. President called our Prime Minister a true friend. Let not the failings of Mr. Modi on the home front obliterate the positives emerging in our bilateral relations.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

That the ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) option averaged just 1% in the last two Lok Sabha elections, despite growing aversion for certain politicians and political parties among a section of the public, proves that it has not realised its intended objective. At the backdrop of ever-increasing criminalisation of politics, one can conclusively say NOTA never forced any political party to accept the will of the people and field candidates who are known for their integrity. Even factors such as money power, muscle power, caste, religion, etc. cannot fully explain the paltry share of NOTA. It is a toothless option for sure; but, more importantly, it is a faceless option, it lacks a human element. Indeed, NOTA is not psychologically appealing to us. This perhaps stems from our primitive urge to second guess the motives and intentions of fellow human beings, all candidates satisfy that urge, for better or worse; unfortunately, NOTA does not. Hence, even if NOTA is put in the first position in the ballots, perhaps, it may not guarantee a dramatic change in the political landscape (Editorial page, “More psychological than an empowering voter option,” Feb. 26). It is the time to look beyond NOTA to clean up politics.

A.Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu.