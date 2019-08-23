Visionary monk

Swami Vivekananda did play a major role in helping Indians cultivate our own version of secularism. However, while talking of his contributions, a mention should also be made of the indelible mark he made in other areas like education and foreign affairs. He can be credited with developing one of the most popular weapons of today’s India — cultural diplomacy. While the author has attempted to portray the present government’s policies as being at variance with Vivekananda’s teachings, he has overlooked the fact that schemes like Make In India and Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana have their roots in Swamiji’s philosophy. In fact, it is many of the yesteryear leaders who grossly undermined the importance of Vivekananda in giving modern India its pluralistic and multicultural character (Op-Ed page, “The monk who shaped Indian secularism,” August 21). Finally, the 19th century reformer is getting the recognition he deserves in the 21st century.

Satish Reddy Kanaganti,

Nalgonda, Telangana