Victories and failures

This is not the first time that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been at the receiving end of a court’s ire for lack of proper investigation and due presentation of facts (“A. Raja, Kanimozhi, all the other accused acquitted in 2G case”, December 22). It is high time a review is done of the working of India’s premier investigative agency. The CBI should be made an autonomous body like the Election Commission. This will ensure accountability and prevent all efforts to influence it.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

A. Raja, Kanimozhi, and the Congress are jubilant, but their chest-thumping may be short-lived if higher courts take a different view. They should wait for the ultimate verdict.

V.S. Ganeshan,

Bengaluru

Yet another high-profile case and yet another acquittal, thanks to shoddy investigation by the CBI. On the day of the verdict, there were many memes and comments about the judiciary. I wonder why there is so much ire directed at the trial court. A trial judge decides a case based on the evidence presented in court. In this case, O.P. Saini clearly stated that the CBI failed to produce enough material to the court to convict the accused, so why the anger? The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, on its part, claims that it has come out unscathed, but it is actually the failure of the prosecution to conduct the case properly that won the party the benefit of doubt.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

The ‘notional loss’ report of former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai not only damaged the image of a few political leaders but also the image of the country. The telecom sector suffered a huge loss because of this. The impact on the economy was significant. The list of all the setbacks of this ‘scam’ cannot be ignored. There should be a suitable enquiry into how these figures came to be.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil