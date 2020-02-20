Vanishing birds

The findings of the study, ‘The State of India’s Birds 2020’, should push us into protecting our pristine ecology. Growing urbanisation and the resultant concrete jungles have enormously impacted the avian population today. We should also cultivate bird feeding activity as a hobby. The concept of urban forestry needs to be promoted with adequate concerns for bird shelters and their feeding. Students need to be sensitised.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

In Kerala, wetlands and indigenous flora are bird habitats. Quails, spotted doves, weaver birds and munias were abundant in villages till some years ago; wetland water hens and lapwings were also ubiquitous. Today, as ‘development’ destroys indigenous flora and wetlands, these birds are disappearing. Even after two devastating floods that were directly caused by the environmental degradation caused by the development mania,

Kerala is still not ready to retract from the path of ‘development’ at the cost of the environment.

Sukumaran C.V.,

Palakkad, Kerala