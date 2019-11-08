Needless spreading of misinformation by visionaries about a subject which is not in their expertise can derail the vaccination drive that health professionals are doing. The writer is spot on when he says that “dangerous sweeping” statements by a “mystic and visionary” who is held in high esteem by many, can be a dampner and can affect the vaccination programme in India (Editorial page, “An unwanted booster dose for vaccine hesitancy”, November 7). Vaccine hesitancy or the reluctance to vaccinate despite the availability of vaccines has been the bane as far as polio vaccination is concerned in India. Self-styled visionaries should not make such sweeping statements, especially at the UN General Assembly and send out a wrong message to the lay public.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu