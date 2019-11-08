Needless spreading of misinformation by visionaries about a subject which is not in their expertise can derail the vaccination drive that health professionals are doing. The writer is spot on when he says that “dangerous sweeping” statements by a “mystic and visionary” who is held in high esteem by many, can be a dampner and can affect the vaccination programme in India (Editorial page, “An unwanted booster dose for vaccine hesitancy”, November 7). Vaccine hesitancy or the reluctance to vaccinate despite the availability of vaccines has been the bane as far as polio vaccination is concerned in India. Self-styled visionaries should not make such sweeping statements, especially at the UN General Assembly and send out a wrong message to the lay public.
Dr. Thomas Palocaren,
Vellore, Tamil Nadu
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor