Unsafe roads

It is a matter for grave concern that more than 1.5 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents in the country last year as per the annual report released by the Ministry of Transport and Highways a few days ago. It is all the more disturbing and painful that India is reportedly “the most unsafe country” in the world for road users across 199 countries (“53 road crashes, 17 deaths per hour in 2018”, Nov. 20). Over-speeding is the major reason of all the common causes for road accidents and most road deaths. It is in the psyche of humans to excel, and, if given a chance, man is sure to achieve infinity in speed. Increase in speed multiplies the risk of accident and severity of injury during accident. The higher the speed, the greater the risk. At high speed, the vehicle needs greater breaking distance. While a slower vehicle comes to halt immediately, a faster one takes time to stop. A vehicle moving on high speed will have greater impact during the crash and hence will cause more injuries. The ability to judge the forthcoming events also gets reduced while driving at faster speed which causes error in judgment, resulting in a crash. Education and enforcement can together bring about a shift in the mindset of drivers. Better road sense and the ability of a driver to comprehend road signs pay heed to speed restrictions. There is an urgent need to stress more on road safety awareness.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai