Unnecessary hysteria

The Opposition parties have been unnecessarily hysterical in their reaction to the CAB. The Bill could have been objected to had it provided for dispossessing any section of the people of their citizenship. But the Centre is well within its sovereign rights to determine who should be granted citizenship among foreigners. The Opposition parties are trying to create a false narrative that the Bill is against the Indian Muslims. However, the government does need to answer a few questions: How many such immigrants are there in India eligible to get citizenship? Where these immigrants are staying at present and where will they be accommodated after grant of citizenship?

K.R. Jayaprakash Rao,

Mysuru