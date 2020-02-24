The ‘Namaste Trump’ extravaganza is likely to be nothing more than an image-boosting exercise for two leaders facing multipronged criticism in their respective countries. Optics like the number of people at an event are rarely an accurate reflection of the diplomatic strength of bilateral ties. Moreover, it is unfair and improper to accord a high-profile welcome to a U.S. President at the cost of poor people of Ahmedabad. Further, the attendance of people at such mega-shows is often secured through coercion. It is high time the Indian media discloses the unethical diplomacy underlying such events.

Anthony Johnson,

Thrissur, Kerala

India is facing one of the worst situations of social disquiet with Shaheen Bagh-style demonstrations being held across the nation (“In India, Trump likely to raise CAA, Kashmir,” Feb. 23). With expressions like ‘divisive politics’ and ‘oppression of minorities’ being bandied about vociferously, the political climate is not conducive for the visit by the President of the United States. The planned roadshow is nothing more than a decorative event. A prudent Mr. Trump should avoid acting as an interlocutor on issues like the CAA, the NRC and Kashmir, as dust has not settled yet on them. When such discussions are not going to yield any fruit, the futility of the whole exercise is glaring. The conviviality between the two leaders is no solution provider. The stature of Mr Trump’s high office will seriously be undermined. His visit is not going to help Mr. Modi’s image in any way. As Mr. Modi is facing the worst crisis of his tenure as the Prime Minister, he must concentrate on sorting out the prevailing simmering discontent. The additional burden of hosting the most important personality could have been diplomatically avoided. Mr. Modi has not properly prioritised the issues.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur