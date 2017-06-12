Uncovering a garbage scam

It is shocking to note from the investigation done by The Hindu into Chennai’s garbage scam that contractors are mixing construction debris with municipal garbage in order to increase tonnage (“Ill-gotten gains: making wealth out of waste”, June 11). The clandestine operations would not have been made possible without the connivance of the officials concerned. The laxity on the part of private contractors to collect garbage is palpable as one can see huge heaps of waste lying uncollected in several parts of the city. The Chennai Corporation often turns a deaf ear to repeated complaints and the common man has learnt to live with such indifference with no time and resources at his disposal to take on the strong contractor-officials nexus. The Corporation is also making a mockery of the Swachh Bharat initiative.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai