It is laudable that two Editorial meetings a month at The Hindu will be open to readers to expand conversations and trust.(’From the Readers’ Editor, “Dialogues to bridge divides”, October 7). This may be the first time in the history of leading Indian dailies that such an interactive opportunity is being given to readers. This would also help the editors understand readers and vice-versa in terms of penning balanced editorials.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai