Trump wears a mask

14 July 2020 01:55 IST

It is heartening that U.S. President Donald Trump has at last seen reason (‘World’ page, “Trump dons a mask in public, finally”, July 13). Any leader should know that he or she should be exemplary in his or her life. With the change of attitude in Mr. Trump, and with budding faith in preventive measures, one hopes that the U.S. will soon be able to overcome the disease.

J. Eden Alexander,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu