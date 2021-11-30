Letters

Tripura and beyond

 

Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress party must be gracious enough to accept the people’s mandate in Tripura, instead of attributing the BJP’s total sweep to ‘rigging and intimidation’. The Tripura result also shows that Ms. Banerjee’s acceptability is still within the boundaries of her home State, West Bengal. The TMC leader seems to be in a hurry; by dividing the anti-BJP votes and targeting the moribund Congress, she is betraying her political short-sightedness. Her dream of being a pan-India leader with wider acceptability, does appear, at the moment, to be still a dream. She needs to concentrate on improving the lot of her own people in Bengal and reaching several developmental indices.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru


