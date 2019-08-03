The writer has laid out her case with honesty and persuasion (Editorial page, “Marking Tipu’s legacy to foster historical temper,” August 2). It has been amply documented in relation to the actions of many kings, emperors and chieftains of the past that political opportunism and economic considerations had a bigger part to play than pure bigotry. Even the plunder of Somnath temple was more due to its wealth than its idolatry. As the writer says, understanding multiple perspectives and narratives of the past and learning from them would be a more intelligent way of making peace with history than waging a perennial war with the era gone by.

Anilkumar Kurup,

Thiruvananthapuram

The writer has rightly called for an unruffled discourse in the wake of misperceptions and misinterpretations of our very own past. This would help people understand the historical figures in a comprehensive manner and allow them to come to conclusion by themselves, rather than get guided by the premature judgments. Such historical temper will help everyone see the circumstances in which our forefathers acted. The principle of natural justice, audi alteram partem, will thus be respected as buried historical icons will be given a chance to present their arguments before us.

Bitra Raghuveer,

Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh

Haider Ali, who wrested power of the Mysore kingdom from the Wodeyars and later offered strong resistance to the British forces, was a harsh dictator but was secular by temperament and mindful of the Kannadiga Hindu majority, its tradition and culture. His son Tipu, on the other hand, alienated the majority by his imposition of Persian language and Islamic culture. His finance regulations were in favour of Muslims and his officials were corrupt, extracting their pound of flesh from the poor. As for the treatment of women he forcibly brought into captivity, the less said the better. In the end, it was his tyranny and bigotry that led to his downfall.

Nagesh Havanur,

Bengaluru