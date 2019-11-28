Time to govern

The machinations of the last four days in Maharashtra have exposed the depth, depravity and immaturity of politicians. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which often claims to be ‘principled’, indulged in rank opportunism. It has lost face and even respect of the common man. Now, it is time for all political parties, to concentrate on the economy, which seems to be falling apart, with poverty, unemployment and inflation on the increase (Front page, “Uddhav stakes claim to form govt.”, Nov. 27).

Rajendra Aneja,

Mumbai

Amidst all the hullabaloo culminating in the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress coalition being asked to form the government in Maharashtra, one fact has been completely forgotten — the BJP and the Sena had a pre-poll alliance. By breaking the pact, has the Sena not cheated the electorate? Was this democratic? The stability of the new coalition looks doubtful and it remains to be seen if it lasts long.

S. Narayanan,

Chennai

Had the Apex court not advanced the floor test and allowed the same to be conducted on November 30, as directed by the Governor, the BJP would possibly have mobilised support of MLAs using all the available unfair means and won the trust vote in Maharashtra. In what could be termed as a case of the fence eating the crop, the Governor, who is supposed to protect democracy, showed favour to one party. I am sure that the developments are a dent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image and could raise the hopes of anti-BJP forces to unite.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

The boycott of the joint House session by 18 parties was genuine and most appropriate (“18 parties boycott joint House session,” Nov. 27). On one side, the government and political leaders were conducting a joint session to mark Constitution Day; on the other hand, members of the ruling party were playing havoc with the same Constitution in Maharashtra. Paying scant regard to the Constitution, the ruling party has been grabbing power in State after State by breaking Opposition parties and wooing elected legislators. Constitutional morality applies not only to the people but also to leaders and those in power. It is hoped that the government will not take Constitution lightly and restrain from tinkering with the document and that the Opposition parties will rise to the occasion and show similar solidarity whenever and wherever the Constitution is sidelined.

M.Y. Shariff,

Chennai

For the politically inclined, it is always a pleasure to view the colourful kaleidoscope of Indian politics. The denouement of the political drama in Maharashtra with more than the conventional five acts, with each act comprising a few scenes, watched in suspended disbelief, has given those of us who are opposed to the BJP a glimpse of what it represents and does in the guise of nationalism.

Don’t remind us that Shiv Sena too is essentially a Hindutva party, for it is relatively a small fry in the national canvas and it is willing to tone down its Hindutva stridency and has agreed to go by what is called a common minimum programme aimed at the material well being of the people. Further, any internal rift or internecine feuds within the Hindutva-oriented right wing makes it that much easier for the left liberal forces to fight the disunited or divided Hindu right. The differences between the BJP and Shiv Sena over power sharing and greater political space proved to be a blessing in disguise.

However, the curtain is never down in India’s political theatre. The incoming Uddhav Thackeray government needs to demonstrate that the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo cannot have their way and satiate their greed for power all the time. The failed attempt at the usurpation of power must make them realise that Indian democracy is too big for them to bend it to their will and dissuade them from grabbing power by unfair means. It is not enough to say that the Constitution is the ‘holy book’; it is important to live by it in letter and spirit.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

In what could be termed as one of the biggest reverses for the BJP, the tables have again turned in Maharashtra. The late realisation that the Ajit Pawar was a Trojan horse and that his claim of being backed by the entire 54 MLAs of the NCP was totally hollow left the BJP with no option left but to throw in the towel or risk ignominy by facing a trust vote. The pre-dawn urgency revealed in revoking President’s rule in the State by invoking Article 12, the presidential proclamation, and the Governor’s invitation to Mr. Fadnavis to take oath have all come to nought. Mr. Fadnavis had credited Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah for ensuring that the BJP assumed power in the State but now the high command is certain to disassociate itself from the whole mess. The efforts to weaken the NCP by engineering pre-election defections too have proved futile as the wily septuagenarian Sharad Pawar managed to outfox the BJP by a mile. The BJP might have been led to believe that Ajit Pawar as the leader of the NCP legislative party in the Assembly could issue a whip that would leave the NCP MLAs with no choice but to fall in line but that too proved to be a total miscalculation. In the end, Ajit Pawar had the backing of only two NCP MLAs while the rest of the flock stayed loyal to the party founder and patriarch, Sharad Pawar. With the new coalition government winning the confidence vote now just a formality, the supposed Chanakya of the 21st century has been bested at his own game and it is Uddhav Thackeray who is laughing all the way to the bank.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

The sordid drama of swearing in of Devendra Fadnavis by the Governor at a breakneck speed and stealthily forming a government came to end appropriately on the Constitution Day. The episode has revealed the depths to which the political values in our country have plunged. The Supreme Court has once again proved to be the saviour of our Constitution by ordering for a floor test within 24 hours forcing the resignation of the duo who captured power by dubious means. The new alliance of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress Party, which will be forming the next government, is also unethical, as the mandate of the people was for a pre-poll alliance of BJP-Shiv Sena. However, the illegitimate “nocturnal capture of power” by BJP-Ajit Pawar alliance and its immediate fall seems to lend a kind of aura of legitimacy to the formation of government by Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the three party alliance. Given the earlier experiences such as Karnataka, it would be a Herculean task for the MVA to keep its flock together and run the government a full term. The way the MVA legislators had to be holed up in well-guarded camps, it is doubtful whether the MVA will be able to concentrate on real governance of the State. As the ministerial berths are limited, there will be many disgruntled legislators who would be demanding their pound of flesh. No one would be surprised if the Karnataka scenario gets repeated in Maharashtra in near future.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad