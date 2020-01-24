Letters

Ties with Myanmar

The ‘Go East’ policy has not brought the expected gains for India. On the other hand, the ‘Go South’ policy of China is paying rich dividends and Beijing is consolidating through its ‘String of pearls’ approach from Myanmar to Maldives. China is active in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Maldives, besides being a key participant in Pakistan. Beijing has always been interested in a cross-Himalayan trade and connectivity network and Nepal is now a another key link. Its participation in multiple infrastructure projects in Myanmar or, for that matter, Pakistan, has caused considerable concern in India. India’s relationship with Myanmar goes back in time due to the spread of Buddhism. Myanmar is a resource-rich neighbour and India can significantly benefit by partnering with it more closely.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

