Throwing good money

All these years, successive American Presidents were rendering help to Pakistan in every possible way despite knowing full well that it would be used against India. All our efforts at international fora could not make America mend its ways as it worked as our shadow enemy. Now, Donald Trump appears to have realised that aid is being misused by Pakistan to sow and foster terrorism on its soil which is becoming a threat not only to peace loving countries such as India but also to America itself. Mr. Trump’ s warning appears to signal a visible change in America’ s attitude (“U.S. foolishly gave money to Pakistan”, January 2). There is reason to believe his words to be genuine as he has already successfully barred the entry of citizens of specific countries that have been accused of exporting terrorism to America and other places.

Jayaraman B.S.,

Coimbatore

Mr. Trump seems to have begun the new year on a sensible note, which also appears to be the natural culmination of measures which began with the conditional transfer of aid during the Obama regime. Mr. Trump has rightly realised Islamabad’s devious acts. New Delhi’s credibility on the global stage has got a much-needed boost with Washington’s mention of India as “leading global power” in its National Security Strategy.

Anjali B.,

Thiruvananthapuram