Decentralisation in a modern administration is a must. But that does not mean one has the capital’s core wings at three different places (“Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister hints at three Capitals for State”, December 18). It will be a Herculean task, especially in a State that is still struggling under the weight of a huge deficit. We need the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary at one place, with the branches of the Executive and the Judiciary spread all over the State. The Chief Minister should reconsider this proposal and think of returning to Amaravathi.
Govardhana Myneedu,
Vijayawada
