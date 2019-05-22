The secular fabric is being destroyed because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on crimes against minorities (“Time to rebuild India’s secularism”, May 22). Even if he condemns these crimes, he speaks too late. His silence is then seen as encouragement for perpetrators of such crimes. If Mr. Modi comes back to power, it will signal that a majority of Hindus endorse the Hindu supremacist ideology of the RSS, an organisation that has penetrated not just institutions but the everyday life of the common man.

T.S.N. Rao,

Bhimavaram

Though it is true that crimes against the marginalised are on the rise, the writer has conveniently omitted a few facts. For instance, persecuted Christians too will be granted citizenship under the Citizenship Bill. While Opposition leaders have made it a point to label the BJP as communal, it is also true that they themselves are not as secular as they claim — in this election campaign, for instance, BSP chief Mayawati made an open appeal to Muslims to not vote for the Congress as the votes would then get split and that would help the BJP win. The writer could have provided many examples of how public discourse has worsened, of ‘appeasement politics’ and polarisation for electoral gains, but cherry-picked examples to suit his narrative.

Nikhilesh N.,

Hyderabad