The real test

The Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli’s aggressive leadership has been on a roll throughout the year, with hardly any hiccups (Editorial – “Best ever year”, December 24). However, the mettle of the team will be tested when it plays in the forthcoming series, starting with South Africa early next year. The way in which the famed Indian batting line-up collapses against genuine fast bowling is well known. Playing against hostile fast bowlers of South Africa and Australia calls for not just a display of flawless technique but also mental fortitude. The batsmen will have to display these in abundance. At the same time, India’s pace battery too seems to have the wherewithal to trouble the opponents on favourable pitches, and get them out twice in Test matches. It would be interesting to see how Kohli’s men meet the challenges ahead.
Vijai Pant,
Hempur, Uttarakhand
