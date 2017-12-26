The “loss” in 2G

In the 2G spectrum case, the notional loss of ₹1.76 lakh crore is different from the criminality aspect. That relates to policy and is merely an error of judgment. The crime lay in not permitting a level playing field and ensuring that those with hardly any experience or exposure in the field drew benefits. There was manipulation so that only a few could participate in the process. It is this that was criminal, especially when some are alleged to have enriched themselves. This was what couldn’t be proven in court for whatever reason. The cancellation of licences by the Supreme Court and the subsequent auctions which fetched amounts that vindicated the former CAG’s observations cannot be missed. It is malicious to pillory the former CAG.

Ashok Sudan,

Visakhapatnam