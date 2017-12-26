The “loss” in 2G

In the 2G spectrum case, the notional loss of ₹1.76 lakh crore is different from the criminality aspect. That relates to policy and is merely an error of judgment. The crime lay in not permitting a level playing field and ensuring that those with hardly any experience or exposure in the field drew benefits. There was manipulation so that only a few could participate in the process. It is this that was criminal, especially when some are alleged to have enriched themselves. This was what couldn’t be proven in court for whatever reason. The cancellation of licences by the Supreme Court and the subsequent auctions which fetched amounts that vindicated the former CAG’s observations cannot be missed. It is malicious to pillory the former CAG.
Ashok Sudan,
Visakhapatnam
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor