The Kerala model

Minority communalism is certainly not the answer to majoritarian communalism and Hindutva in India today (Op-Ed page, “A Hindu Critique of Hindutva,” Dec. 23). Since CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) may likely to be misused by the latter, the best way to oppose them is through political mobilisation. Kerala’s response in this case is a sterling example. The two main coalitions have buried their ideological differences and political enmity at least temporarily for this great democratic cause, preventing the fringe minority communal elements from unifying and communalising the people’s resistance. It gives a great model to all the Opposition parties at the regional and national levels. Hopefully, this will usher in a new democratically sustainable political culture.
P.J. Thomas,
Changanassery, Kerala
