The Jerusalem vote

It is a relief that New Delhi, despite bolstering ties with Israel and the U.S. recently, showed its courage of conviction and chose to follow an independent policy on the issue of Jerusalem.
India’s stand may not go down well with the U.S. as it did not even seek an easy way out, by abstaining like Australia and Canada did, but emphatically underscored its support to the Palestinian cause. Going by U.S. President Donald Trump’s whimsical and highly protectionist ‘America first’ policy, the veritable truth is that India has little to lose by rubbing his administration the wrong way.
Nalini Vijayaraghavan,
Thiruvananthapuram
