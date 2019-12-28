The high and the low

The Tamil Nadu government is according wide publicity to the all-India ranks announced and obtained by the State in social and economic indicators (Tamil Nadu pages, “Tamil Nadu takes the top spot in Good Governance Index”, December 27). While the government feels elated about higher ranks (within 10) in a few sectors, it should also feel ashamed about the shocking rank for commerce and industries which is responsible for contributing higher per capita income, savings and further investment. This also reflects on job generation and higher growth rate. A low rank in ease of doing business — there must be an investigation of its reasons — is a prime factor for the obstruction of investment flows to Tamil Nadu and the diversion of the course of investments to neighbouring States. Poor performance of the secondary sector is a matter of grave concern and will affect the present and future of many educated and trained youth through continued jobless growth .

Rameeza A. Rasheed,

Chennai