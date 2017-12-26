The hidden spark

The article, “A teacher’s tribute” (Open Page, December 24), on how Dr. B.M Hegde discovered the genius in his student, Arunachalam Kumar, is a lesson for every teacher. It is not the marks that matter but the spark within a student that makes all the difference. It requires a sharp eye to catch it. In every field, there are bound to be young persons with special capabilities. If they are discovered early, their contributions are sure to be tremendous. Let us remember how our system failed Srinivasa Ramanujan. It was his self-belief that took him to great heights.

S.S. Rajagopalan,

Chennai