The Delhi common man

The resounding victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly polls not only dealt a body blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it also very clearly established that local issues matter the most to the people of Delhi. As a party that has striven to better the living standards of the Delhi people, the AAP was an automatic choice for most voters. At a time when the ordinary Delhi resident was struggling for basic necessities like water and power, grandiose developmental plans that promise a ‘country beautiful’ or achche din at some undetermined time ceased to be of much appeal. The result is rightly being hailed as a defeat of the politics of polarisation and hate. However, it is surprising that the AAP has not been able to replicate its Delhi electoral success in other States.

Pachu Menon,

Margao, Goa