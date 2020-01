Till three years ago, I used to travel to Mumbai, where my son lives, by train; the journey times was 24-36 hours long. I now go by air, but the pleasure from train travel, especially with berth facilities, will be missed. There were numerous moments when they were like scenes of a film. Nothing can be more lively and interesting than train travel (Open Page, “Let the mind fly, take the train”, January 5).

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai