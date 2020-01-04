The Centre decides

It is saddening that the CAA has evoked dissent and that the Opposition parties have not appealed for restraint. Providing citizenship and asylum is the prerogative of the government and there is no sign of any malice on the part of the ruling party in bringing out the law. Secularism is indeed part of the Indian Constitution. However, those who face persecution in other countries must have the right to seek refuge in the country of their ancestors’ origin. The Opposition can here rightfully demand that the rules are made public and are fair and proper. Same applies to the National Register of Citizens.

T.V. Lakshminarayanan,

Bengaluru

It strains public decency and logic of comity for the Prime Minister to exhort his people, especially the opponents of CAA, to carry out agitations against what he denounces as “oppressions of Pakistan against its minorities”. One cannot help but wonder whether it has become a sort of settled habit for Mr. Modi to play to the gallery by indulging himself in rhetorical flourishes at the cost of reason and forbearance, whenever analysis and objectivity don’t favour his dispensation. When a few countries and some foreign organisations sought to comment upon his government’s complete lockdown of Jammu and Kashmir, they were told off in no uncertain terms that it was an internal matter of a sovereign country. Is it acceptable, then, for our Prime Minister to speak and rouse his people in public against an issue in the neighbouring country that it is entitled to claim as its own internal matter?

It is time that our PM and his coterie stopped using Pakistan either as a bogey or a smokescreen for winning credibility. India has had enough of it. Instead, they are earnestly expected to confront and tackle the issues for the benefit of their redress and not for their accentuation. In the ongoing national discourse on CAA, our PM and Home Minister, as responsible stakeholders, are expected to address the genuine concerns of its opponents by first convincing them of their readiness to listen to them and then engaging them in plainspeak devoid of rancour and ulterior motives. Any other strategy would only exacerbate the general misgivings and fears about the government’s intentions vis-a-vis the CAA.

S. Balu,

Madurai