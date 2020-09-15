Letters

The cancer fight

 

Cancer is on the rise in India and the sad part is that there are now more cases of unknown cause and etiology. Strong health and mental care management can serve as an effective watchgate. Cancer research also needs more support (OpEd, September 14).

Dr. Jayasekharan V.P.,

Thayineri, Payyanur, Kerala

