The cancer fight

The growing incidence of cancer, most detected due to improvement in the use of diagnostics and epidemiological transitions, is cause for concern primarily because of the heavy financial burden associated with cancer care (Inside pages, “Study warns of growing cancer burden across India”, December 26). Hence, appropriate preventive strategies need to be given enough consideration. According to the WHO, “between 30-50% of all cancer cases are preventable”.

Awareness about modifiable risk factors related to lifestyle and the environment needs to be created. Legislation needs to be in place to address issues about carcinogens in air, water and food.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi

The study reflects an urgent need for the government to focus more on establishing cancer health-care institutions. India’s disease burden is bound to increase with changing lifestyles and there needs to be an equally fine-tuned response.

Ratnaraj Jain,

Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh