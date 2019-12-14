The Boris Johnson win

The landslide victory of Brexit proponent Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party in the United Kingdom election is not surprising given the atmosphere of high voltage campaigning and near-isolation of opponent Jeremy Corbyn and his Labour Party, both by the press and the people. Of late, the tendency of the press to take sides rather than present news and views neutrally is alarming. One is left wondering if this would be the order of the day in every democracy in the days to come. Besides, are the people too swayed by such cacophony without giving a careful thoughtful and intelligent consideration to the issues at hand?

T. Yoganandh,

Chennai

The resounding electoral victory manifests people’s desperation to get Brexit done. However, the future is murky for Mr. Johnson who will have to face an unreceptive European Union and other domestic issues including health care and public infrastructure.

With the United Kingdom’s split with the EU mostly confirmed, it is unclear how long it will take for Britain to reclaim its ‘Greatness’.

Paul Jom,

New Delhi

While taking huge comfort in such a mammoth win, Mr. Johnson will have his tasks cut out: striking new international trade deals, ensuring London retains its status as a top global financial capital, and, most importantly, keeping the country together. Labour’s humiliating defeat and the rise of the Scottish National Party in Scotland with its anti-Brexit stance are nothing but a pointer to the changing political landscape

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu