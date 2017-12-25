The 2G verdict

The court should have posed questions to the then CAG as well for letting his reports, especially his numbers, on 2G spectrum allocation acquire a degree of sensationalism and their context misrepresented. After all, this was the basis for the events that subsequently unfolded. If not in his report, he should have publicly explained what “notional loss” meant. Many began to bolster this as the money that exchanged hands under the table without reaching the government. In the din, no one was willing to realise that such a huge amount was not actually physically generated. In hindsight, we can now say that he deliberately let sensationalism prevail in public space. He did not explain how his notional loss figures needed to be offset against the immense direct and indirect benefits to the nation from the low-cost mobile connectivity that resulted.

M. Balakrishnan,

Bengaluru

It may not be an exaggeration to say that people believe propaganda without waiting for a court verdict. There are examples to show how this has led to situations that have affected the political fortunes of parties. It is unfortunate that political vendetta is becoming a powerful weapon that can decide a political party’s chances of winning an election. On its part, the judiciary must lay down a definite time frame to dispose of such cases of political importance.

M.L.Raghavan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu