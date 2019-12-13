Letters

Test of democracy

The Rajya Sabha’s decision to vote for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) marked the defeat of the Indian democracy (Front page, “After a heated debate, RS clears Citizenship Bill,” Dec. 12) . It signalled victory of Hindutva over the Constitution enacted under the supervision of B.R. Ambedkar and was violative of the founding document’s basic structure. The Bill is a polarising measure and victimises people belonging to one community.

Mahmudul Hasan,

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

