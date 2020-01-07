Targeting students

The violence on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)’s campus raises serious questions on the ability of the administration to provide security to students in a premier institution. My first-hand experience, as a student staying in one of the hostels, made me observe a few points. First, the security guards failed to protect us. They need to be held accountable. Two, despite the presence of police on campus, violence continued. This can be verified using the CCTV cameras. It raises questions on the capability, efficiency and intent of police. Further, at around 9 p.m., when journalists and activists were attacked near the main gate and wind-shield of ambulances broken, street-lights were kept off. The perpetrators of this attack must be recognised and punished in a time-bound manner (Front page, “Masked goons strike terror in JNU,” Jan. 6).

Atul Kriti,

New Delhi

The attack by masked men on the JNU campus marks a new low in the ongoing assault against students, academics and institutions that promote progressive thinking. It is rather bizarre that the Delhi police, which was so active in suppressing protests in Jamia Millia Islamia and did not feel qualms in directing its fury even on those in the university’s library, could not protect innocent students and academics from armed goons. The mayhem points to meticulous planning and one cannot but guess that the police must have had an inkling of it. This only confirms that organisations following a fascist ideology have been given a free hand to target their ideological opponents and with an assurance of impunity against prosecution. If this downslide is not arrested, it may result in civic unrest.

M.A. Siraj,

Bengaluru