Taking a bow

19 August 2020 00:31 IST

True to his modesty, Mahendra Singh Dhoni kept his retirement announcement simple. The Jharkhand great was unique because he systematically developed great traits such as unflinching self-belief, a stoic demeanour and emotional equipoise. Think of Dhoni and the first thing that is bound to fly through the mind is his fearlessness in nerve-wracking match situations. This instantly connects us with his gorgeous six hit in the 2011 World Cup final. As Dhoni has called time on his illustrious career, vignettes remain — helicopter shots flying around the stadium, of him handing over the ball to Joginder Sharma to bowl the last over in the T-20 World Cup final in 2007, and of the inscrutable smile that said little.

R. Sivakumar,

Advertising

Advertising

Chennai