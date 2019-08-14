Switching off

The article, “Shut TV, marvel at the beautiful world” (Open Page, August 11), was a good piece of advice. Many a stereotyped serial is watched by millions even though they are smart in guessing the plot from the beginning to the end. Watching them may be a sheer wastage of time, energy and money, but there is a curiosity to know the already known. Are those not following the advice adhering to the maxim “live and help to live”?

C.G. Kuriakose, Kothamangalam, Kerala