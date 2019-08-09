Sushma Swaraj belongs to a rare class of politicians who transcended political lines. Many in India and abroad will miss her for her commitment. The country has lost an able administrator and an outstanding parliamentarian. Her record as External Affairs Minister has been phenomenal, extending a mother’s touch to all those in distress. Scaling several heights in politics and governance at a very young age, she is the right model for today’s youth. Telangana remembers her as its “Chinnamma”.

Satish Reddy Kanaganti,

Tipparthy, Nalgonda, Telangana

As Health Minister in the Vajpayee government, Ms. Swaraj’s visit to Kerala in 2003 remains golden. During her visit, she got to know of two schoolchildren with HIV, shunned by society and refused education as there were reservations by some school parents. There was also an indifferent political class. The children were at a public function where she was present. On getting to know of their plight, she hugged them and assured them of help.

T.V. Sreekumar,

Puducherry

Ms. Swaraj’s memorable tweet, that the “Indian Embassy will help you even on Mars” signifies the level of commitment and positivity she had towards her job. A strong leader, she will always be remembered for her humanism.

Avik Seth,

Zirakpur, Mohali, Punjab

Roaring tiger

India is now home to a significant percentage of the global tiger population. But the point now is that when the carrying capacity of forests is breached, tigers will be forced to migrate to new places, in turn making them vulnerable to poaching and infrastructural projects that pass through wildlife corridors. It is pertinent to monitor the health of wildlife corridors as they are vital to sustain the current tiger population.

Abhishek M.R.,

Ajjarkad, Udupi, Karnataka