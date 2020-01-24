Letters

Supreme Court on CAA

more-in

The Supreme Court’s refusal to stay the Constitution (Amendment) Act came as a surprise. It was even more baffling that the apex court gave the Central government four weeks to give its reply. One is at a loss to understand why the court took this long a time to hear the petitions if it only had to consider referring the issue to a larger Bench. With the people of the country, particularly the Muslims, still reeling from the shock of the court’s Ayodhya verdict, its refusal to stay the CAA even temporarily has added insult to injury. It is alleged that some BJP-ruled States like Uttar Pradesh have already started acting on the CAA. Giving a verdict after all the damage has been done will not be of much use.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 2:30:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/supreme-court-on-caa/article30638033.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY