Super Sindhu

The Indian Open win is significant for P.V. Sindhu, which she has achieved by defeating a few top-ranked players in the world (‘Sport’ – “Sindhu canters to India Open title”, April 3). In a nation swept by cricket frenzy, her recent accomplishments are all the more striking. She has been able to draw the nation’s attention towards herself through her achievements.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

P.V. Sindhu’s victory can easily be described as “sweet revenge” for her Olympic loss. She let the racquet do all the talking, never giving her opponent a chance to recover. One needs to admire her ‘refuse-to-lose’ attitude. I hope she continues to fetch more laurels for herself and India in the days ahead.

R. Sampath,

Chennai

Sindhu has got it right. I was fortunate to watch both the title clashes, the Olympics and the Yonex Open. This time, her approach to the game was totally different! She switched her style to effectively deal with her left-handed opponent. Most of her smashes and returns were to Marin’s right, thus earning all her crucial points. Her victory was never in doubt. My compliments to her coach, Gopichand!

V.B. Duraiappa,

Chennai