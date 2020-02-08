The writer has not adequately touched upon street vending in the informal sector. In India, street vending makes up 14% of the total (non-agricultural) urban informal employment. An inappropriate licence ceiling in most cities means that more vendors hawk their goods illegally, which also makes them prone to the bribery and extortion culture, heavy fines and sudden evictions (Editorial page, “Listening to the call of the informal”, February 7).
K.M.K. Murthy,
Secunderabad
