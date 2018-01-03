Still opaque

When the scheme of electoral bonds was announced in the last Budget, much like the euphoria generated around demonetisation, it was hailed as yet another unprecedented step towards rooting out black money in the system and ensuring transparency (“Electoral bonds for political donations notified”, January 3). However, the claim of the Finance Minister that the bonds would put to rest the criticism about the actual flow of funds fell flat the moment the bonds were made bearer instruments not carrying the name of the “payee”. Where is the need to withhold the identity of the “payee”, if the government is committed to transparency in financial transactions? It shows that irrespective of asserting their adherence to ethical electoral practices, political parties play it safe on the issue of electoral funding. The common man, on the other hand, is forced to undergo stringent KYC norms to identify himself for getting measly subsidies. Unless there is a political will to bring the operations of political parties under the ambit of the Right to Information Act, the nexus between corporates and political parties operating for mutual benefits will never see the light of day.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai