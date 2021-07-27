Steamrolled

27 July 2021 01:06 IST

The 7-1 drubbing that India got in its hockey match against Australia at the Tokyo Olympics should not surprise anyone given the quality of hockey played in India (‘Sport’ page, July 26). The issue needs to be introspected over as the Indian hockey team was once synonymous with glory. It is embarrassing every time the team comes a cropper. A few hard decisions may have to be taken.

V. Lakshmanan,

Advertising

Advertising

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu