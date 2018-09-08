Letters

State of infrastructure

The “collapse” of infrastructure — the latest example being the collapse of a span of bridge in Kolkata — is a wake-up call (“Kolkata flyover collapse toll reaches 3”, September 7). It may not be incorrect to say that the handling of public projects by contractors of questionable integrity has a role to play in this. Ultimately it shows the government in question in a bad light resulting in a decline of voter trust. The West Bengal government must be conscious of the faith reposed in it by the electorate.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai

