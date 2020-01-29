Spread of coronavirus

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar has said that there is no coronavirus outbreak in Tamil Nadu and that the government is taking all steps to ensure safety of the people. The assurance has come in the wake of reports of suspected cases in neighbouring States. The Minister’s consoling words bring to my mind what a doctor assured his patient suffering from a deadly ailment: “Although the mortality rate in this disease is 99%, you’ll definitely survive, because 99 people have already died, and you are the 100th patient!”

P.G. Menon,

Chennai

This is with reference to the news “We know political parties use SC to settle scores, says CJI” (Jan. 27). The Chief Justice’s comments mirror what the people of the country feel after observing cases involving politicians. Cases are taken to the apex court with political motives, burdening the institution. Though judiciary is the ultimate destination to deliver justice to all affected parties, it is even a common man’s perception that our Supreme Court is being made to bite more than it can chew. This constricts the space for people to get justice since political cases receive priority treatment. It is no exaggeration to say that Supreme Court judges are straining their nerves for the quick disposal of legal disputes. It is fit to recall that judges earlier are sometimes ready to work even during summer vacations.

S Arjun Prasanna,

Bengaluru