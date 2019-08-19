Special bond

Two reports from Kerala, “Pet dogs save goat herd amid Kerala floods” (August 18) and “Lone sentinel of Kavalappara rescued” (August 17), once again prove that among the kinds of friendships in this world, some of the best happen to be those between people and animals. We are all creatures of this world and in heart-wrenching moments, animals end up showing us that love — especially unconditional love — really knows no bounds. Sometimes we even find more comfort in animals than we do with fellow humans because animals never seem to disappoint. This has been proven in various stories one reads about all creatures great and small.

Sarada Nair,

Kochi