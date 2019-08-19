Letters

Special bond

more-in

Two reports from Kerala, “Pet dogs save goat herd amid Kerala floods” (August 18) and “Lone sentinel of Kavalappara rescued” (August 17), once again prove that among the kinds of friendships in this world, some of the best happen to be those between people and animals. We are all creatures of this world and in heart-wrenching moments, animals end up showing us that love — especially unconditional love — really knows no bounds. Sometimes we even find more comfort in animals than we do with fellow humans because animals never seem to disappoint. This has been proven in various stories one reads about all creatures great and small.

Sarada Nair,

Kochi

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2019 1:50:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/special-bond/article29128589.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY