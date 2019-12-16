Show of frustration

The massive show of strength at the Congress party’s ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Ramlila Grounds and the protests of younger leaders against the anti-people policies pursued by the government should be taken as a stern warning by the BJP against its misgovernance. The rally clearly indicated that people have become fed up with divisive policies of the government, and if it still persists in pursuing the same policies, it would only worsen the situation. The slowdown of economy, joblessness, farmers unrest, inflation are the burning issues of today. Instead of concentrating on such issues, the government is devoting its time and money on massive and fruitless exercises such as the Citizenship Bill, the dilution of Article 370 and the National Register of Citizens. The rally in Ramlila Grounds was the result of people’s frustration at government policies.
D. Sethuraman,
Chennai
