Shock and awe

If politics in Tamil Nadu has been always tough to comprehend, the R.K. Nagar verdict has only reaffirmed it. What led to such a stunning victory for an independent candidate who had a new election symbol and no party apparatus to back him? The dissident leader of the AIADMK, T.T.V Dhinakaran, countered all the bigger players by making this an election about himself. He played the underdog to the hilt, even when the Chennai police did not allow him to campaign on the first two days. And he is allegedly to have matched the money power of the AIADMK, note for note. If 2017 has been politically chaotic in Tamil Nadu, 2018 promises to be no different.

Padmini Raghavendra,

Secunderabad

Mr. Dhinakaran’s victory is of immense significance. Critics may say that it was a victory of money power, but didn’t all the candidates who mattered resort to the same tactic? Hence, there were other factors at play. Voters, at least in the R.K. Nagar constituency, seem to have accepted Sasikala. People in general do not seem to have been affected by the corruption factor, appearing to side with those who they perceive to be their benefactors. Another significant point in this by-election is that the election symbol appears to have played only a symbolic role. Voters were not carried away by the two leaves symbol of the AIADMK.

K.R. Jayaprakash Rao,

Mysuru

While it is alleged that the AIADMK factions bribed voters, it is claimed that the DMK never indulged in this obnoxious practice. As it is money power that determined the results of the by-election, the DMK deserves appreciation even though it came third. The result is a blot on the R.K. Nagar voters for having compromised their self-respect for the sake of money.

Shalini Gerald Fernando,

Chennai

Mr. Dhinakaran’s resounding win throws up some points for introspection. One, the electorate severed their affiliations with political parties to vote for an independent candidate. Two, both the AIADMK and the DMK have come a cropper despite a strong vote bank. The reputation of parties and their leaders did not matter. Three, one needs to watch whether this solitary result is a precursor to the emergence of a new political party with a new set of leaders in Tamil Nadu. Four, the BJP needs to evaluate its prospects with the loss of its deposit. At the national level, both the BJP and the Congress must be clueless about their alliance partner search for the next election in Tamil Nadu.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu