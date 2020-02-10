Selling stakes in LIC

Given the fact that LIC pays 5% of its surplus to the government every year, the Centre’s move to list the company on the stock exchange is akin to slaying the goose that lays golden eggs (FAQ, “LIC stake sale,” Feb. 9). Contrary to other public sector undertakings like BSNL and Air India, which have fallen on hard times, LIC is among the trusted brands in India. Whether the company would be allowed to rescue companies like ONGC in the future after its stakes go into private hands is anybody’s guess. Hitherto, LIC invested hugely on welfare projects linked to the fields of electricity, water, roads and housing. Post IPO, the company may not follow its motto of ‘people’s money for people’s welfare’. The proposal to sell the family silver is bound to do more harm than good.

Syed Sultan Mohiddin,

Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh

Punditry does not confer authority on legal experts to pontificate to judges about due sentencing processes and sneer at the public for lacking the patience to appreciate the nuances of the law (Editorial page, “Upholding the fairness of the sentencing process,” Feb. 9). The authors seem to show a shocking insensitivity to the victim in the Nirbhaya case and an extraordinary solicitude to the rights of the convicts. According to the layperson’s basic understanding of the law, based on common sense, unpunished crime plants the seeds for creating a dystopian society. A perpetrator-centric criminal justice system exposes society to the depredations of sociopaths and psychopaths.

Different courts and judges examined the facts and circumstances of the Nirbhaya case and imposed the death sentence on the convicts because it passed the ‘rarest of the rare’ test. Judicial sagacity found no extenuating circumstance to mitigate the brutality of the crime and consider awarding the alternative of the life sentence. It is dangerous to propose the socioeconomic background of criminals as a mitigating factor. It demeans the dignity of millions of law-abiding poor people because.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram