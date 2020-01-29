Selling a state airline

The Air India ‘Maharaj’ is a white elephant (Front page, “Govt. sweetens Air India offer, puts 100% stake on the table,” Jan. 28). Even the government’s offer to write off a debt of about ₹40,000 crore is unlikely to attract purchasers. This only underlines the fact that owning Air India will involve other issues, particularly paying lease amount for half of its fleet. These leased aircraft could returned, but this would also mean that a substantial number of crew members lose their jobs, in which case humongous amount must be paid by way of compensation. Unless the management resolves such issues, not much headway can be made. Even if there is a concession that the bid amount can be paid in phases, there would be no buyers unless Air India is downsized considerably.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Selling assets of the government is never a good decision. Air India and Indian Airlines should not have been merged in the first place. Second, long, profitable routes should not have been taken away from Air India and given to foreign airlines. It is sad that Air India did not get a level-playing field against competition. Under the circumstances, I wish that Tatas bid for the company.

Ramani Subramaniam Krishnan,

Mumbai

The Union government’s invitation for bids for a 100% stake sale of Air India (AI) is a national shame. One feels the founder and erstwhile owner of the carrier, J.R.D. Tata would have shed tears on hearing the news. Dubai, smaller than even some of India’s small States, is proud to have one of the most internationally acclaimed airlines, the Emirates, offering the best services across the globe. Air India needs to learn a lesson or two from the Emirates in managing the show.

Why did the government not utilise the services of experts produced by our prestigious management institutions to bail the national carrier out of the red? Does the proposed sale provide some indicator to the kind of ‘development’ the Modi-led government has in store?

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

Air India is not just an airline. It is a cultural symbol, one that has been ferrying people to every nook and corner of the country, at a time when airlines look for only profitable routes. The national carrier was destroyed as profit-making routes were, in steps, handed over to private players. Passengers who travel with Air India will vouch for the wonderful flying experience, with the well-trained pilots manoeuvring the aircraft skilfully.

Varghese George,

Secunderabad